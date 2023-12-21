STONINGTON, Conn. (WPRI) — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened just over the Rhode Island border in Connecticut Thursday night.

Connecticut State Police said troopers were attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant and search a home on Mechanic Street in Stonington when the shooting happened.

The warrants stemmed from an ongoing investigation out of Norwich, according to police.

Police said serious injuries were reported, but stopped short of specifying who suffered those injuries.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, police added.

The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General has been notified.