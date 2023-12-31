KILLINGLY, Conn. (WPRI) — Connecticut State Police say an officer involved shooting is under investigation in Killingly on Saturday.

Just after 1 p.m., officers were called to the Hartford Turnpike in the Dayville area for reports of a suspicious incident.

As officers tried to speak with the suspect at a gas station near the Killingly Commons, shots were fired.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with injuries, according to state police.

It is not known how serious the injuries are to the suspect, or how many shots were fired.

The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General is now investigating this incident.