New Haven Police Captain wounded in shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police responded to the area of Henry Street and Dixwell Avenue where Captain Anthony Duff was shot Monday evening.

ShotSpotter picked up shots fired at around 9:23 p.m. near the scene, according to police. Captain Duff was off duty when he intervened on a separate shootout involving two suspects shooting at each other.

Police said Captain Duff called for units to respond to the scene, saying that he was struck by gunfire.

State Police and neighboring police & fire departments reported to the scene to assist New Haven PD.

We are told that Captain Duff is in stable condition. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital and was conscious and alert before undergoing surgery. We are told he was shot at least two times.

One of the suspects was fatally shot, and the other suspect that shot both Captain Duff and the deceased suspect is still at large.

Police describe the suspect at large as a black male with long dreads/braids, a goatee and a muscular build. He was wearing a black shirt and black pants.

The suspect escaped on foot from Dixwell Ave. towards Henry Street, then to Townsend, police said.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Mayor Harp reported some time after 1 a.m. Captain Duff is out of surgery and in the recovery room.

Anyone with a tip is asked to call New Haven police.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.