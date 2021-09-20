New Haven officer charged in fatal crash awaits release on monitoring

Connecticut

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Nevada jail officials say a Connecticut police officer charged with driving under the influence in a Las Vegas crash that killed a fellow officer remains detained while awaiting approval for house arrest and electronic monitoring.

New Haven Officer Robert Ferraro was arrested Friday on charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving in the crash that killed fellow New Haven Officer Joshua Castellano.

Officials said Monday that Ferraro posted $100,000 bail, but needs approval for house arrest and electronic monitoring — a seven- to 10-day process.

It’s not clear if Ferraro has a lawyer. He has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 9/10/2021: Dr. James Fanale

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community