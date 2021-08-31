Mystic Aquarium requests to resume research; whale improving

FILE – Three beluga whales swim together in an acclimation pool after arriving at Mystic Aquarium, May 14, 2021 in Mystic, Conn. The aquarium says that a second of the five beluga whales it imported in May from a marine park in Canada is in failing health. The revelation comes three weeks after a male beluga, who was also part of the group that arrived from Marineland in Niagara Falls, died. (Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Mystic Aquarium, File)

MYSTIC, Conn. (AP) ─ Mystic Aquarium is asking that it be allowed to resume research on four beluga whales that was halted following the death of the fifth whale in that group.

The request is part of a three-page report made public by the National Marine Fisheries Service detailing the Aug. 6 death of a male whale known as Havok, who along with the other four was imported from a marine Park in Canada in May.

The report was posted at the same time the aquarium issued a public statement that a female whale named Jetta, reported to be gravely ill last week, is improving and being watched closely.