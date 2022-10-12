LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews responded to Foxwoods Casino Tuesday afternoon after receiving a call about multiple vehicles on fire inside a parking garage, according to the Ledyard Fire Company.

The call for mutual aid was received at about 4 p.m., according to the fire department. The vehicles were reportedly on fire in the Fox Tower garage.

Three cars were on fire on the second level of the tower’s garage, according to Mashuntucket Fire Chief Floyd Chaney. No one was injured.

People trying to leave were stuck in their cars while waiting for crews to put out the flames. Smoke was seen billowing outside as crews spent more than an hour extinguishing the blaze.

Several floors were closed while crews were on scene, but have since reopened.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.