Multi-car crash near RI border in Killingly injures several people

Connecticut

Courtesy: South Killingly Fire Department

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WPRI) — Several people were injured in a multi-car crash in Killingly near the Rhode Island state line Friday evening.

The crash occurred on Route 6 near Cucumber Hill Road around 6:30 p.m.

The South Killingly Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that one victim had to be extradited from their vehicle. That victim was transported to the hospital by Life-Flight with serious injuries.

Several other people involved in the crash were also transported to the hospital, though none of their injuries are life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

