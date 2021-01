A pharmacist labels syringes in a clean room where doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be handled, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Mount Sinai Queens hospital in New York. The hospital expects to receive thousands of doses once a vaccine is approved. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Connecticut’s governor says the first two known cases of a new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus have been detected in the state.

The two people, described as between the ages of 15 and 25, live in New Haven County and each had traveled recently outside the state, one to Ireland and one to New York state.

Genetic sequencing showed the cases are unrelated, the governor’s office said.

The more contagious variant of the virus was first identified in the United Kingdom.