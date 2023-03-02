(WPRI) — Mohegan Sun has postponed a concert featuring the band who performed the night the Station nightclub went up in flames 20 years ago.

The West Warwick nightclub burned to the ground on Feb. 20, 2003, after Great White’s tour manager set off pyrotechnics during the opening song.

Great White was supposed to perform alongside Stryper and Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses on March 25.

Mohegan Sun’s President of Sports and Entertainment Tom Cantone said in a statement that the venue was unaware the performance was scheduled so close to the anniversary.

“Out of respect and sensitivity to the anniversary, Mohegan Sun has postponed the performance and at this time does not have plans for a rescheduled date,” Cantone said.

The Station nightclub fire claimed the lives of 100 people, including Great White guitarist Ty Longley. More than 200 others were injured.

Mark Kendall appears to be the only remaining member of Great White that performed at the Station.