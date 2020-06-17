Mohegan Sun enters next phase of reopening

A sign at the entrance to the Foxwoods Resort Casino, in Mashantucket, Conn., announces its reopening, Monday, June 1, 2020. Both tribal casinos, Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun, closed since March 17, opened despite opposition from Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, who has limited power regarding the sovereign nations. (AP Photo/Susan Haigh)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WPRI) — Mohegan Sun is entering the next phase of reopening with more dining, shopping and live entertainment becoming available.

The casino reopened earlier this month and has implemented more than $1 million in safety measures.

“Mohegan Sun has had a successful and safe return to business and that will continue as more dining, shopping, entertainment and hotel stays open up this week,” President and General Manager of Mohegan Sun Jeff Hamilton said.

Restaurants reopening this week include BALLO Italian Restaurant, Jasper White’s Summer Shack, MJ23 Sports bar & Grill, The Lansdown Irish Pub & Music House, The Race Book and Comix Roadhouse. Reservations will be encouraged as seating is being reduced at restaurants to allow for social distancing.

The Sky Tower Hotel will open more rooms in the coming weeks, allowing for more reservations. They will now welcome guests from all 50 states, while they were originally catering to only Rhode Island and Connecticut visitors.

Live entertainment is also making its return to the casino with Corey Rodrigues performing at the Comix Comedy Club on Friday and Saturday.

“Mohegan Sun and Comix have been hard at work to bring back live entertainment in a manner that will have the highest levels of health & safety standards for our guest,” Hamilton said.

More than 20 retailers have already reopened, but more are expected to open in the coming weeks.

Mohegan Sun is recommending anyone over the age of 65 or in a high-risk group to visit at another time, due to the risk of COVID-19.