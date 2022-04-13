NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a man who led officers on a chase spanning three states Wednesday.

Ian Grant, 36, was taken into custody in North Stonington after crashing his white pickup truck into the woods off of Route 2, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said officers started pursuing Grant in New Bedford after learning he was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for assault and intimidation of a witness, according to police.

Grant, according to police, is also a person of interest in a suspected arson that heavily damaged his Dartmouth home early Wednesday morning.

Massachusetts State Police troopers caught up with Grant on I-195 West in Westport, where they deployed stop sticks in an attempt to end the pursuit.

(Story continues below video.)

But Grant avoided them by driving over the median and towards the troopers, according to police.

Police said Grant hit two Massachusetts State Police cruisers parked in the median before continuing the wrong way onto I-195 East.

Ian Grant (Courtesy: New Bedford District Court)

Troopers called off the pursuit there due to safety concerns and alerted surrounding police departments.

The pursuit picked back up in Jamestown, where police said Grant’s pickup was spotted by officers on Route 1. The chase continued through Charlestown and into Westerly before veering onto Route 78 and towards Connecticut.

Troopers were ultimately able to stop Grant by using a pit maneuver, according to police. The maneuver caused Grant to crash his truck into the woods off of Route 2.

That’s when troopers in tactical gear surrounded Grant’s vehicle with their guns drawn.

(Story continues below video.)

After deploying pepper spray multiple times into the cab of Grant’s truck, troopers pulled him out of the car from the driver’s side window and took him into custody.

Grant is currently being held in Connecticut as a fugitive from justice out of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.