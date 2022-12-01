PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Chicopee man Thursday accused of robbing more than a dozen banks across New England.

Prosecutors believe Taylor Dziczek, 30, is the “Route 91 Bandit,” who was wanted in a number of bank robberies dating back to September 2021.

Dziczek was taken into custody and charged in connection with a robbery that happened at a People’s United Bank in Plainville, Connecticut, back in May.

Prosecutors said Dziczek handed the bank teller a note that read “I have a gun. Don‘t call 911. Don‘t set off any alarms.”

When the teller told him she didn’t have any more money, Dziczek pulled out a gun and told her not to “be a hero,” according to prosecutors.

Detectives were able to link Dziczek to the robbery through DNA evidence collected from money wrappers he discarded inside the bank.

Prosecutors believe Dziczek is also responsible for 13 additional bank robberies spanning multiple states, including Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire.