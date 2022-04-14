NEW LONDON, Conn. (WPRI) — The Dartmouth man who led police on a chase through three states Wednesday is facing a slew of charges connected to the lengthy pursuit.

Ian Grant, 36, faced a judge in Connecticut Thursday morning. Grant is charged with engaging in a pursuit, reckless driving and reckless endangerment out of Connecticut, among other traffic infractions.

He’s also expected to be charged in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

The pursuit began Wednesday morning, when officers in New Bedford attempted to pull him over on an outstanding felony warrant for assault and intimidation of a witness.

Police in Dartmouth were also looking for Grant, who’s considered a person of interest in a suspected arson investigation. Grant was reportedly seen taking photos of his fully engulfed home before taking off in his white pickup truck.

Grant was able to evade Massachusetts State Police troopers on I-195 West after driving over the median and ramming two cruisers.

The pursuit picked back up in Jamestown when officers spotted his white pickup truck on Route 138. It continued onto Route 1 and through a number of Rhode Island communities before veering onto Route 78 and ending in North Stonington.

Connecticut State Police troopers were able to stop Grant minutes after he got onto Route 2 by using a pit maneuver, which caused him to crash his truck into the woods.

Troopers pulled Grant out of his driver’s side window after deploying pepper spray into the cab of his truck several times.

The judge ordered Grant held on more than $800,000 bail as a fugitive from justice. He’s not expected to post bail and is awaiting extradition to Massachusetts to face additional charges.

Grant’s attorney tells 12 News his client has “significant mental health issues.”

He’s due back in court on May 11.