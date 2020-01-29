Man accused of killing missing wife remains hospitalized

FILE – In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Fotis Dulos, charged with murdering his estranged and missing wife, is questioned during testimony in a civil case at Hartford Superior Court in Hartford, Conn. A dispatcher from the Farmington police said, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, officers had responded to Dulos’ home and he was later transported to the hospital. (Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant via AP, Pool, File)

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Officers investigating an apparent suicide attempt by a Connecticut man charged in the murder of his estranged wife are at his house Wednesday for a second day.

Farmington police dispatcher Tom Sevigny says a few officers remained at the house where Fotis Dulos was found in his garage Tuesday suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Dulos was taken to a hospital in critical condition and transferred to the Jacobi Medical Center in New York City.

A hospital spokeswoman said she could not share information on his condition.