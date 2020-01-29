Man accused of killing missing wife remains hospitalized

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Officers investigating an apparent suicide attempt by a Connecticut man charged in the murder of his estranged wife are at his house Wednesday for a second day.
Farmington police dispatcher Tom Sevigny says a few officers remained at the house where Fotis Dulos was found in his garage Tuesday suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.
Dulos was taken to a hospital in critical condition and transferred to the Jacobi Medical Center in New York City.
A hospital spokeswoman said she could not share information on his condition.