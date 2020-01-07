Closings & Delays
Lawyer: Husband of missing woman charged with murder

Connecticut

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The lawyer for the estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five says his client has been charged with murder in her disappearance.

State police took Fotis Dulos from his Farmington home Tuesday. Attorney Norm Pattis says he has learned that two other people have also been charged — one with murder and another with conspiracy to commit murder.

Jennifer Dulos of New Canaan disappeared May 24 amid contentious child custody proceedings with Fotis Dulos. She hasn’t been seen since.

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were previously charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in connection with Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

