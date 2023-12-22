PAWCATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A K-9 has died following a shooting involving a police officer Thursday night in Stonington, according to Connecticut State Police.

Troopers went to a home on Mechanic Street in the Pawcatuck section of Stonington at around 7:30 p.m. to serve a felony arrest warrant held by the Norwich Police Department and a search warrant in an ongoing investigation.

An officer-involved shooting occurred as troopers attempted to serve the warrants, state police said.

State police confirmed with News 8 that K9 Broko died following the shooting while he was protecting his handler.

K9 Broko (Photo Courtesy: Connecticut State Police)

K9 Broko graduated from the 218th Connecticut State Police Patrol K9 Class in January 2021 and was described as being a well-respected member of the search and rescue team.

“We extend our deepest gratitude for the overwhelming support from our community, as well as from fellow law enforcement agencies and first responders throughout the state and region. Your outpouring of sympathy and solidarity during this difficult time has been a source of strength for those closest to K9 Broko and our department,” Connecticut State Police said in a statement.

A procession of more than 100 law enforcement vehicles left the Stonington Police Department after midnight. Watch it in the video player below.

According to state police, there was no ongoing threat to the public.

The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General has been notified.