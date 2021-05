NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — The Norwich Police Department is investigating a fatal dog attack that took place Monday night.

According to police, a one-month-old infant was attacked by the family’s dog and died due to his injuries. The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. on McKinley Avenue.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Norwich Detective Steve Callender at 860-886-5561 #3154.

This is breaking news. Stay tuned for updates.