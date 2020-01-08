1  of  2
Husband to appear on murder charges in missing mother case

Connecticut

by: The Associated Press

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of a missing mother of five, faces arraignment Wednesday on charges that he killed her amid contentious divorce and child custody proceedings.

Dulos is charged with murder and kidnapping in the apparent death of Jennifer Dulos.

State police arrested him Tuesday and ordered him held in lieu of $6 million bail. He has denied any involvement in his wife’s disappearance.

Also due for arraignments in Stamford Superior Court are two other defendants. An attorney for Fotis Dulos and a former girlfriend are each charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

