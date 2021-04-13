Gunman fires numerous shots during Connecticut standoff

BRANFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police and witnesses say a man has fired numerous gunshots from a Connecticut building as police surround the property and try to get him to surrender.

Police say the man holed up Tuesday afternoon in a building on Main Street in Branford.

Officials say one gunshot victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Officers from surrounding towns joined Branford and state police in responding to the scene.

SWAT teams also were called in.

One witness told The Hartford Courant it seemed like the person had fired hundreds of shots, including at police officers.

