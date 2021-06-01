Grandson of prominent anti-violence activist shot to death in Connecticut

Connecticut

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A shooting in Hartford has taken the life of the 19-year-old grandson of a prominent anti-violence activist in the city.

Makhi Buckly was shot multiple times on Monday afternoon in Southwest Hartford, near the Wethersfield town line, police said.

He was found in the driveway of a home, where he apparently ran after being shot. He was taken to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Buckly is the grandson of Carl Hardrick, known as “Brother Carl” who has worked as a gang intervention specialist and anti-violence activist in the city since the 1960s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 5/21/2020: Ruth Ben-Artzi, Associate Professor of Political Science at Providence College, RI

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams