Grandson of prominent anti-violence activist shot to death in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A shooting in Hartford has taken the life of the 19-year-old grandson of a prominent anti-violence activist in the city.

Makhi Buckly was shot multiple times on Monday afternoon in Southwest Hartford, near the Wethersfield town line, police said.

He was found in the driveway of a home, where he apparently ran after being shot. He was taken to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Buckly is the grandson of Carl Hardrick, known as “Brother Carl” who has worked as a gang intervention specialist and anti-violence activist in the city since the 1960s.