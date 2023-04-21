GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A person is dead, and two others are injured after a fuel tanker rolled over on the Gold Star Bridge in Groton Friday.

State police said a fuel tanker rolled over, sparking a massive fire around 11:30 a.m. Authorities said the fire spread to buildings below the bridge.

The driver of the tanker was pronounced dead at the scene, New London Mayor Michael Passero confirmed to News 8. Two passengers in the car involved were taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. Their identities have not yet been released.

Northbound lanes of I-95 have since reopened, but the southbound lanes remain closed as of 12:50 p.m. Friday.

