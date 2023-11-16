KILLINGLY, Conn. (WPRI) — Flames ignited and ripped through a mill building Thursday morning just over the Rhode Island border in Killingly, Connecticut.

Crews responded to the multi-alarm fire on Ballouville Road around 1 a.m.

Some fire departments from Rhode Island also responded for support, including the Providence Canteen.

No word on any injuries or if anyone was in the building.

Electricity has been shut off in the area but power is expected to be restored Thursday afternoon, our sister station WTNH reports.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.