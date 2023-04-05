PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WPRI) — A Connecticut man was arrested for drunk driving after the Plainfield Police Department said he crashed into the sign outside their station.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday. Police said they went outside to find a silver Honda Accord among the debris where their sign used to be.

The driver, 30-year-old Mason Heath of Plainfield, was arrested at the scene after a field sobriety test, according to police. He’s charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, failure to maintain proper lane, and traveling unreasonably fast.

Heath was released on $10,000 bail. He’s due back in court on April 17.