NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WPRI) — A Connecticut man is now facing charges after he allegedly drove drunk and caused a crash that injured a police sergeant back in February.

David MacCracken, 53, of Plainville, turned himself in Friday and was charged with operation of a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, and second-degree assault (motor vehicle).

The crash happened on Route 184 at Jeremy Hill Road around 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 20. According to police, Stonington Police Sgt. Mario Ritacco was standing outside his cruiser conducting traffic detail when McCracken allegedly slammed into the cruiser, which hit Ritacco.

The officer was flown to Rhode Island Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Police said witnesses reported seeing MacCracken’s vehicle being driven erratically as he approached the work site. He allegedly sped around stopped traffic before hitting the parked cruiser, according to police.

MacCracken suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for treatment.

He’s due in court April 14.