Donations pour in to rebuild Newman’s camp for sick kids

A early evening fire destroyed several buildings at the Hole In The Wall Gang Camp, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 in Ashford, Conn. A fire on Friday evening destroyed four buildings at Paul Newman’s Hole in the Wall Gang Camp for seriously ill children in Connecticut. (Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant via AP)

Less than a week after a fire tore through Hole in the Wall Gang camp for seriously ill children in Connecticut, almost $3 million has been raised to help rebuild the facility that was founded by the late actor Paul Newman.

That includes pledges of $1 million from the Newman’s Own Foundation and a promise by Travelers to match up to $1 million in other donations, which currently total $900,000.

Jimmy Canton says because of COVID-19, much of the programming housed in the buildings that burned was already scheduled to be moved outside this summer.

He hopes new buildings will be ready by the summer of 2022.