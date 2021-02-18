Donations pour in to rebuild Newman’s camp for sick kids

Less than a week after a fire tore through Hole in the Wall Gang camp for seriously ill children in Connecticut, almost $3 million has been raised to help rebuild the facility that was founded by the late actor Paul Newman.
That includes pledges of $1 million from the Newman’s Own Foundation and a promise by Travelers to match up to $1 million in other donations, which currently total $900,000.
Jimmy Canton says because of COVID-19, much of the programming housed in the buildings that burned was already scheduled to be moved outside this summer.
He hopes new buildings will be ready by the summer of 2022.