Doctor couple from Boston ID’d as victims of small-jet crash

A firefighter near the wreckage of a Cessna Citation 560X aircraft that crashed into a building at the manufacturing company Trumpf Inc. in Farmington, Conn., and caught fire Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, after taking off from nearby Robertson Airport in Plainville, Conn. The small jet crashed shortly after taking off, killing all four people aboard, officials said. (Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant via AP)

Four people who died in the crash of a small jet in Connecticut have been identified as a Boston couple who are both doctors, and two local pilots.

Police said Friday that Courtney Haviland and William Shrauner were passengers on the jet that crashed in Farmington on Thursday after takeoff from Robertson Airport in Plainville.

Haviland was a fellow at Brown Pediatric Emergency Medicine in Rhode Island and working at Hasbro Children’s Hospital. Shrauner was a cardiology fellow at Boston Medical Center.

Both attended Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City. The pilots were identified as William O’Leary, of Bristol, Mark Morrow, 57, of Danbury.