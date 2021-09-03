Doctor couple from Boston ID’d as victims of small-jet crash

Four people who died in the crash of a small jet in Connecticut have been identified as a Boston couple who are both doctors, and two local pilots.
Police said Friday that Courtney Haviland and William Shrauner were passengers on the jet that crashed in Farmington on Thursday after takeoff from Robertson Airport in Plainville.
Haviland was a fellow at Brown Pediatric Emergency Medicine in Rhode Island and working at Hasbro Children’s Hospital. Shrauner was a cardiology fellow at Boston Medical Center.
Both attended Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City. The pilots were identified as William O’Leary, of Bristol, Mark Morrow, 57, of Danbury.