DNA match leads to arrest in 1984 kidnapping, sexual assault

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a new DNA database match has led to the arrest of a man in connection with a 1984 kidnapping and sexual assault.

Avon police said Thursday that they served an arrest warrant on 73-year-old George Legere at a jail in Springfield, Massachusetts, where he was arrested May 19.

Legere is charged with first-degree kidnapping in the abduction and sexual assault of a person found in a vehicle on April 13, 1984.

It’s not clear if Legere has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

He is detained on $675,000 bail pending a court appearance in Hartford on Friday.

