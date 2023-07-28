HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Dennis Hernandez, the elder brother of the late Aaron Hernandez, is facing federal charges for interstate threatening and stalking, according to an affidavit from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to the arrest affidavit, Hernandez was charged on Friday with transmitting interstate communications containing a threat to injure and interstate stalking.

Authorities said Hernandez allegedly committed the target offenses on July 6-7 and July 18-19.

The charges are related to alleged threats Hernandez made about planning school shootings at the University of Connecticut and Brown University.

The ex-girlfriend of DJ Hernandez told police that instead of attending his scheduled court appearance on July 7, he used her car to drive to the two college campuses.

Hernandez allegedly went into multiple classrooms and buildings to map the schools out for potential shootings.

Hernandez was arrested on Wednesday at a home in Bristol for threatening multiple people and locations.

During the arrest, Hernandez told police “they better be ready because he was going to fight.”

Police said Hernandez told officers he had a gun and would “shoot any cop that came near him.”

According to police, Hernandez disregarded numerous police commands and yelled at officers to “shoot him.”

An officer then tased Hernandez and he was taken into police custody.

He was then transported to a hospital, where police said he continued to make threats. Hernandez said he would “kill anyone who profited off his brother Aaron” and mentioned ESPN.

Aaron Hernandez died by suicide in 2017 while serving a sentence for murder in prison.

After being released from the hospital, Hernandez was taken to the Bristol Police Department where officers charged him with threatening and breach of peace.

DJ Hernandez was also arrested in March for allegedly throwing a brick with a note at ESPN in Bristol.

Hernandez appeared in Hartford Superior Court on Friday and has been detained by federal authorities.