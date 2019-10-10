Deadly Conn. crash just the latest wrong-way incident near RI border

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WPRI) — A deadly wrong-way crash just over Rhode Island’s border in Connecticut is not the first such incident in the area, according to The New London Day.

The Day reported back in March that of the 10 fatal wrong-way crashes Connecticut has seen on I-95 since 2010, three have taken place in Stonington.

Connecticut State Police said in Wednesday’s crash, Abigayl Lanphear, 17, of Westerly, was driving southbound in the northbound lane on I-95 from Exit 93.

An accident report obtained by Eyewitness News reveals Lanphear died from her injuries and her passenger was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. A West Warwick couple in the car she hit died and their two other passengers were injured.

In 2015, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) announced wrong-way driving detection systems were activated in 24 locations the DOT deemed “high risk” across the state.

The systems notify a driver with a series of flashing signs and it also notifies the police and other drivers.

The Day reported back in March that Connecticut’s Department of Transportation (CDOT) was considering using similar technology to RIDOT’s.

The CDOT website states it has been upgrading pavement markings and standardizing signage at exit ramps.