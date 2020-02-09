Cumberland teacher arrested, charged with sexually assaulting child in CT

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WPRI) — A Cumberland public school teacher has been arrested again, charged with sexually assaulting a child in Killingly, Conn.

Nicholas Oliveira, 29, turned himself into Connecticut State Police Saturday after an arrest warrant was issued out of Danielson, Conn.

Oliveira is accused of inappropriately touching a 9-year-old girl at the Hideaway Cove campground in July 2018.

As previously reported, Oliveira was arrested by Lincoln police in September on two counts of second-degree child molestation. According to court documents obtained by Eyewitness News, Oliveira engaged in sexual contact with two girls under the age of 13. Police said the charges were not related to Oliveira’s position with the Cumberland school district.

According to the superintendent of Cumberland schools, Oliveira had already been placed on leave from his job at Ashton Elementary School when he was arrested on the charges out of Lincoln.

In the email to parents at the time, Superintendent Robert Mitchell said the school department received a call in August from Connecticut State Police saying they had launched a criminal investigation into Oliveira.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in January, Cumberland police also have an active investigation into Oliveira involving minors. No charges have been filed in that community.

Oliveira posted $100-thousand bond following his arrest Saturday. He’s scheduled to appear in court in Connecticut on February 18.