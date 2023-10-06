BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Plainville, Connecticut woman was arrested Thursday night after she opened fire inside the Bristol Police Department, according to authorities.

Bristol police said 51-year-old Suzanne Laprise entered the lobby of the department, located at 131 North Main St., around 10:35 p.m. and fired multiple rounds into the front lobby desk office window. The office was unoccupied, and the rounds did not penetrate the bullet-resistant glass.

Officers inside the building responded to the shots and attempted to negotiate with Laprise, who allegedly fired additional rounds at the officers. Police said this prompted one officer to return fire.

Suzanne Laprise (Photo: Bristol Police Department)

Those shots were also stopped by bullet-resistant glass in the lobby.

Police said Laprise then put the gun down, and officers used an electronic control device and took her into custody. She was evaluated at a hospital, released early Friday morning, and taken into police custody.

Laprise faces nine charges: criminal attempt/murder with special circumstances, illegal discharge of a firearm, illegal carry of firearms under the influence of drugs/alcohol, criminal use of a weapon, violation of pistol permit requirements, illegal possession of a large capacity magazine, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and breach of peace.

She is being held on a $3 million bond and will be arraigned Friday afternoon.

The Bristol Police Department lobby is closed for walk-in complaints to allow for repairs and maintenance. Anyone needing routine police assistance should call the dispatch center at 860-584-3011 to have an officer respond.

This incident comes nearly one year after two Bristol police officers were killed in an ambush. Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte were killed in the Oct. 12, 2022, attack. Investigators said Officer Alec Iurato, who was also wounded, shot the suspected killer.

Iurato recently returned to work and is in the training division, according to Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano.