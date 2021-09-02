CT State Police: Trooper, cruiser swept away in water, taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital

WOODBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State police have confirmed that the missing person in Woodbury was a State Police Trooper.

State police said they received the report just before 4 a.m. Thursday from an on-duty trooper in distress. The veteran Sergeant from Troop L reported that his cruiser was being swept away.

Officials said it was in the area of Jacks Bridge near the Pomperaug River.

The cruiser was found a short time later. The Trooper was found and life-saving measures were taken.

The Trooper was taken by Lifestar to Yale-New Haven Hospital. The condition of the trooper is not known at this time.

Three helicopters and six boats were involved in the early morning search, as well as dive teams, the Coast Guard, K-9 units, drones, and people searching on the ground.

Woodbury Fire Chief Janet Morgan said, “It was a moving ball at all times, but we completed our tasked and our thoughts and prayers are with the trooper.”

Investigators are still trying to piece together how it happened.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.