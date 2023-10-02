BROOKLYN, Conn. (WPRI) — A Connecticut man is facing DUI-related charges after police caught him driving erratically with two children in his car near the Rhode Island border.

Marcus Moore, 46, of Brooklyn, is charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence with a minor child passenger, two counts of risk of injury to a minor, and failure to maintain proper lane.

Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Connecticut State Police said they received multiple reports of a Volkswagen Passat driving erratically on Route 6 West from the area of the Rhode Island border into Connecticut before turning onto Windham Road in Brooklyn.

When police caught up to the car matching the description, the responding trooper reportedly noticed the vehicle drifting out of its lane into oncoming traffic. The police vehicle activated its lights and siren, but the Volkswagen continued another quarter-mile down the road before pulling over, police said.

Moore showed signs of impairment while interacting with officers and failed a field sobriety test, police said.

Police also said two children were found sitting in the back seat, and a family member was called to the scene to assume custody of them. The Connecticut Department of Children and Families was also notified.

Moore was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and will be arraigned on Oct. 11.

Connecticut State Police thanked the people who called in to report the incident and encouraged anyone who witnesses a dangerous situation on the roadway to call 911 immediately.