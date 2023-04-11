STERLING, Conn. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a Coventry man died on a Connecticut trail over the weekend.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said 21-year-old Vincent Andriote suffered “fatal injuries” early Sunday morning on the Moosup Valley State Park Trail in Sterling.

Andriote was riding a motorcycle on the trail when he crashed into a gate, according to DEEP. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Moosup Valley State Park Trail is part of the East Coast Greenway. The trail is nearly 6 miles long and passes through the towns of Sterling and Plainfield on the rail bed of the former New Haven Railroad.