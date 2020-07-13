Couple accused of beating Conn. hotel worker arrested in NY

Note: The above video may be disturbing to some viewers.

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A couple facing serious charges for allegedly beating a Connecticut hotel worker and leaving her with a concussion has been arrested in New York.

Philip Sarner and Emily Orbay are accused of assaulting 58-year-old Crystal Caldwell last month at the Mystic Inn in Stonington.

Police say the U.S. Marshals Service and NYPD took the couple into custody in Brooklyn Monday morning.

Sarner and Orbay will be in custody as fugitives until extradited to Connecticut to face multiple charges including assault and intimidation on bigotry and bias.

On Saturday, a rally was held in Stonington to demand justice for the woman who they say was just doing her job.

Caldwell came out to talk about what happened.

“I wanna thank you guys,” Caldwell told the protesters. “This is the first time I let out any tears. I’m so sorry that you have to see my tears. I’m so sorry to my family. I’m so sorry you guys had to witness something that changed our lives. I just want us just to get our lives back.”