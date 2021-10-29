Connecticut woman accused of theft, convincing husband he had Alzheimer’s

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A 63-year-old Connecticut woman has been charged with larceny after police say she stole nearly $600,000 from her husband and convinced him he had Alzheimer’s disease in an attempt to hide her actions.

The woman appeared in court Thursday, charged with first-degree larceny and was being held in lieu of $25,000 bond.

Authorities allege she forged documents over nearly 20 years in order to steal her husband’s pension checks, Social Security checks, worker’s compensation settlements, and other funds.

Authorities say she obtained power of attorney over her husband by having a friend, who is a notary public, forge his signature on the legal document.

