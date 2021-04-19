Connecticut to lift most mandates on businesses, outdoors

FILE – In this March 4, 2021, file photo, a sign reading “Welcome Back Now Open” is posted on the window of a Morton’s Steakhouse restaurant as a man works inside during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco. California added 141,000 jobs in February as more than a quarter of a million people returned to the workforce. The California Employment Development Department said Friday, March 26, that the state’s unemployment rate in February was 8.5%, down from 9% in January. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Connecticut is planning to phase out many COVID-19 restrictions affecting businesses next month, but keep in place its mandatory indoor mask-wearing rules.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday that beginning May 1, outdoor restrictions will be lifted on businesses. More restrictions will be lifted on May 19.

Meanwhile, Yale University has joined a growing list of colleges and universities that will require students to received the COVID-19 vaccine before returning in the fall.

University President Peter Salovey and Provost Scott Strobel made the announcement Monday in an email to the Yale community, urging students to get inoculated as soon as possible.