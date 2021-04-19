Connecticut to lift most mandates on businesses, outdoors

Connecticut is planning to phase out many COVID-19 restrictions affecting businesses next month, but keep in place its mandatory indoor mask-wearing rules.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday that beginning May 1, outdoor restrictions will be lifted on businesses. More restrictions will be lifted on May 19.
Meanwhile, Yale University has joined a growing list of colleges and universities that will require students to received the COVID-19 vaccine before returning in the fall.
University President Peter Salovey and Provost Scott Strobel made the announcement Monday in an email to the Yale community, urging students to get inoculated as soon as possible.