CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams was killed in a wrong-way crash on Rt. 9 South in Cromwell early Thursday morning.

The 39-year-old Democrat, a lifelong resident of Middletown, was sworn in for his third term in office Wednesday and appointed to serve as co-chair of the legislature’s labor committee.

He had served residents in the 100th District.

Williams was the first African American to represent the City of Middletown in the Connecticut General Assembly, according to the Connecticut House Democrats website. He served as city treasurer in 2011 and was re-elected in 2015. In 2007, Williams was elected to the planning and zoning commission, and in 2009, he was unanimously elected chair of the commission.

Gov. Ned Lamont directed state flags to be lowered immediately to half-staff in honor of Williams.

The Legislative Office Building is closed Thursday. All committee meetings are also canceled.

Quentin “Q” Williams (Credit: Connecticut House Democrats)

The crash happened just before 1 a.m., just south of Exit 18. Williams’ vehicle was traveling in the left lane of the roadway, and the wrong-way driver was traveling north in the southbound lane, state police said.

The wrong-way driver struck Williams’ vehicle head-on, according to state police, causing the state representative’s car to go into the left shoulder, fully engulfed in flames. The other vehicle came to a stop in the grass center median.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. State police have not yet released their name.

The highway reopened at 7 a.m. Thursday.

State police are continuing to investigate the crash. Any witnesses with information about this crash are asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean (860) 534-100.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.