Connecticut resident dies from rare mosquito-borne disease

Connecticut

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jack Leonard/New Orleans Mosquito and Termite Control Board/Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut public health officials say an East Lyme resident has died after testing positive earlier this month for a mosquito-borne disease.

The Department of Public Health also announced Friday that a second person, an adult from Old Lyme, has tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis. That individual became ill during the second week of September and remains hospitalized.

Additionally, the agency says an adult resident of Danbury has tested positive for West Nile virus, another mosquito-borne sickness.

It marks the first human case of West Nile identified in Connecticut this season. The person became ill during the third week of August and is recovering.

Public Health Commissioner Renee Coleman Mitchell says these cases emphasize the need to take precautions, including using repellant and not being outdoors at dusk and dawn.

