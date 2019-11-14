Breaking News
2 dead in California school attack; gunman shoots self
Live Now
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News

Connecticut reports season’s first 2 flu deaths

Connecticut

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Flu_629952

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut state health officials are reporting the first two influenza deaths of the season.

The Department of Public Health said Thursday that there have been 47 confirmed cases of people hospitalized with the flu and two patients died last week. The deceased were both over the age of 65.

Health Commissioner Renee Coleman-Mitchell says all residents are advised to get a flu shot to protect their health.

State health officials reported a total of 88 influenza-associated deaths in Connecticut last season.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com