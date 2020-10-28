CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
Connecticut removes RI from COVID-19 travel advisory

Connecticut

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A medical worker shows the process for rapid coronavirus testing on the new Abbott ID Now machine at a ProHEALTH center in Brooklyn on August 27, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI/AP) ─ Rhode Island was removed from Connecticut’s COVID-19 travel advisory Tuesday, which suggests anyone coming from a state with a positivity rate of 10% or higher quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

Last month, Rhode Island was placed back on the Connecticut’s travel advisory following a spike in cases.

Massachusetts remains on Connecticut’s travel advisory, making it the only New England state on the list.

While New York did not add Massachusetts to its travel advisory, Gov. Andrew Cuomo strongly discouraged residents from traveling to the Bay State.

He said New York is not adding its neighboring states to its advisory list because it’s too hard to enforce quarantine rules in the interconnected region.

Under Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont’s executive order, anyone traveling from one of the states listed in the advisory must self-quarantine for 14 days and fill out a travel health form upon arrival.

Download the Travel Health Form here »

Anyone who fails to follow these rules could face fines of up to $1,000 per violation. Essential workers in critical infrastructure sectors are exempt from the travel advisory.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

