Connecticut mobster Robert Gentile has died

FILE – In this Sept. 5, 2017 file photo, Robert Gentile is wheeled into the federal courthouse in Hartford, Conn. Gentile, a mobster who for years denied suspicions from authorities that he knew anything about a trove of artwork valued in the millions that was stolen in a 1990 museum heist and remains missing, has died. He was 85. His attorney, Ryan McGuigan, said Gentile died Sept. 17, 2021, after a stroke.(Patrick Raycraft/Hartford Courant via AP, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Robert Gentile, a mobster who for years denied suspicions from authorities that he knew anything about artwork stolen in a 1990 museum heist, has died.

His attorney says Gentile died Sept. 17 after a stroke. He was 85.

Investigators had suspected that Gentile may at one time have had in his possession at least some of the artwork taken in March 1990 from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston.

In that theft, two men restrained the security guards and left with 13 pieces, including works from Rembrandt, Vermeer and Degas.

Gentile always denied it.