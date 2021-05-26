Connecticut fires prison guard over anti-Muslim meme

NEWTON, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s prison system has fired a guard after an Islamic group complained about an anti-Muslim meme he posted on social media years ago.

In a termination letter Tuesday, Garner Correctional Institution warden Amoda Hannah told Officer Anthony Marlak that his use of social media violated policy and would not be tolerated.

The Connecticut Chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations had called for his firing in January, saying it found Facebook posts including a meme depicting five apparently Muslim men hanging from nooses with the caption, “Islamic Wind Chimes.”

Marlak said he did nothing wrong and will fight to clear his name.