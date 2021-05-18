Connecticut couple found dead in home with gunshot wounds

Connecticut

by: The Associated Press

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say a Connecticut husband and wife were found dead in their home from gunshot wounds.

Officers responding to 911 calls at about 4 p.m. Sunday found 56-year-old Rajneesh Misra and 55-year-old Divya Misra in their Norwalk home. Both had been fatally shot.

The state’s chief medical examiner tells The Hour that Rahneesh Misra’s death was a suicide and his wife’s was a homicide.

Police say no previous domestic violence issues involving the couple had been reported to the police.

The couple’s adult son was one of the 911 callers.

