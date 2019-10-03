Connecticut airport reopens after fatal plane crash

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WPRI) – The Bradley International Airport reopened late Wednesday night after a fatal plane crash involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft Wednesday morning, Bradley International Airport officials announced on Twitter.

During a Wednesday afternoon news conference, Airport Director Kevin Dillon said 13 people were on board a B-17 WWII-era plane for a tour when the plane went down.

Our sister station WTNH is reporting at least seven people died.

“Right now my heart really goes out to the families,” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said at the Wednesday afternoon news conference. “Our hearts are broken for them right now. We’re doing everything we can.”

Public Safety Commissioner James Rovella says the six others who were aboard the airplane suffered injuries ranging from minor to critical. He added no children were on the plane.

A seventh person on the ground was also injured.

Bradley International Airport is open. Flights are expected to operate as scheduled tomorrow. However, passengers traveling tomorrow are advised to contact their respective airline to confirm the details of their specific flight itineraries. — Bradley Intl Airport (@Bradley_Airport) October 3, 2019

While officials investigated, several flights scheduled to land at Bradley Airport Wednesday were diverted to other airports, including TF Green in Warwick.

We can confirm that there was an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft this morning at Bradley Airport. We have an active fire and rescue operation underway. The airport is closed. We will issue further updates as information becomes available. — Bradley Intl Airport (@Bradley_Airport) October 2, 2019

The names of the victims have not been released yet by authorities.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.