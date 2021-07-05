Conn. website to update public on new marijuana law

A picture taken on June 5, 2019 shows a female cannabis plant in a grow room at the “Hemp Embassy” store in Milan, one of the first shops in Italy dedicated to cannabis. (MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The state is unveiling a new website to provide up-to-date information on the rollout of legalized cannabis in Connecticut.

It includes everything from basic information about the law that took effect on July 1 to resources for prospective marijuana-related businesses.

While portions of the new law have taken effect, including making it legal for individuals age 21 and older to possess or consume up to 1.5 ounces (42.5 grams) of “cannabis plant material,” several key parts of the legislation don’t begin for another year or two.

The establishment of retail stores, for example, isn’t expected until the end of 2022.