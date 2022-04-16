NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WPRI) — A child has died following a boating accident at Wyassup Lake in North Stonington, according to officials with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP EnCon).

Officials said four people were onboard the vessel when it capsized around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, ejecting them into the water.

All four people were transported to Westerly Hospital where one child was later pronounced dead.

DEEP EnCon Police continue to investigate the incident.