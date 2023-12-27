STONINGTON, Conn. (WPRI) — Newly-released body-worn camera footage shows the moments Connecticut State Police troopers opened fire on a suspect during a shootout in a Stonington neighborhood last week.

Vaughn Malloy, 42, was shot and killed by troopers outside a home on Mechanic Street Thursday night.

Malloy was wanted on a first-degree assault charge out of Norwich, according to the Connecticut Office of the Inspector General. He was accused of shooting into a home back in April 2022, during which a woman inside was hit by gunfire.

More than a year later, troopers tracked Malloy to a home in Stonington, just over the Rhode Island border, and secured a search warrant for the property.

K-9 Broko (Courtesy: Connecticut State Police)

Troopers could be heard in the body-camera worn footage ordering Malloy to surrender numerous times, but did not receive a response.

The Inspector General’s Office said troopers used an extended ram attached to the front of their armored vehicle to breach the front door of the residence, prompting Malloy to run out into the street via a side door.

“He’s running! He’s running!” a trooper can be heard shouting in the footage as Malloy is seen running into the street with a gun in his hand.

Troopers ordered Malloy to drop the gun and surrender, but he refused. That’s when K-9 Broko began chasing Malloy and troopers fired two less lethal rounds at him in an attempt to get him to stop running.

Malloy fell to the ground on the sidewalk and was tackled by Broko. The Inspector General’s Office said Malloy shot Broko several times, ultimately killing him.

Broko can be heard whimpering in the footage moments before four troopers opened fire on Malloy.

Malloy was rushed to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Connecticut State Police said in a statement that Broko “courageously gave his life protecting his handler, fellow troopers and our community.”

“K-9 Broko heroically served with unwavering dedication, saving lives by locating missing individuals, apprehending dangerous suspects and providing a steadfast shield to his handler,” the statement reads. “K-9 Broko ultimately sacrificed his life doing what he was known best for.”

The shooting remains under investigation at this time.