LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Three adult camp counselors were injured by a bobcat on Selden Neck Island in Lyme early Friday morning in what environmental officials described as a rare and unusual attack.

The bobcat, which was taken to a lab to be tested for rabies on Friday, has tested positive for the disease, officials from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) confirmed on Monday.

The counselors were on a youth camping trip at Selden Neck State Park with nine middle schoolers from Old Saybrook on Friday. They were with the Wilderness School in East Hartland — a prevention, intervention, and transition program for adolescents across the state, offering one-day to 20-day expeditions.

Officials with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said one of the counselors was sleeping in a hammock when the bobcat attacked him around 2:30 a.m. Officials said two other camp counselors stepped in, fought off the bobcat, and eventually killed it.

All three counselors were taken to the hospital. The man who was attacked suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The young campers were unharmed and did not make contact with the bobcat, officials said.

“Due to their courageous and outstanding efforts, the safety of the youth was maintained, and they were not harmed,” Michael Williams, the deputy commissioner of operations at Connecticut’s Department of Children and Families, said.

Valley Shore Emergency Communications dispatched Deep River Ambulance, Essex Ambulance, and Lyme Fire to respond to the scene. The Deep River Fire Department and DEEP EnCon Police transported the group off the island.

Scott Basile, who works for the Wilderness School, returned to the island Friday afternoon to pick up the campers’ gear left behind during the evacuation. He said they are all in a state of shock over this but proud of the counselors.

“The way they acted and responded and took care of our youth,” Basile said. “They were just phenomenal out there. They are very highly trained to be out there, and we’re extremely proud of the way they acted and the way this whole thing kind of shook out. We’re very, very proud of our staff.”

There are several camping sites on the island, and Williams said the group was in an authorized area for camping.

“We are grateful for the assistance provided by first responders and for our partners at the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection for their collaboration,” Williams said. “Please keep these our staff members, youth, their families, and friends in your thoughts.”