Bill ending religious vaccine exemption likely to pass CT House

State Rep. Jonathan Steinberg, D-Westport, co-chairman of the General Assembly’s Public Health Committee, speaks during session at the State Capitol, Monday, April 19, 2021. The Connecticut House of Representatives on Monday was expected to pass a contentious bill that would end the state’s long-standing religious exemption from immunization requirements for schools. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

The Connecticut House of Representatives is expected to pass a contentious bill that would end the state’s long-standing religious exemption from immunization requirements for schools.

Democratic House Speaker Matt Ritter of Hartford says there are enough votes in the Democratic-controlled chamber to pass the legislation by a “pretty overwhelming” margin on Monday. It’s the only bill on the House agenda.

If it passes, it will still need approval in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

The bill was amended to allow students already enrolled in kindergarten or higher, who are not vaccinated and have gotten an exemption under the existing rules, to be excluded if the bill becomes law.